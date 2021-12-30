Dwayne Johnson rules out Fast & Furious return as he slams ‘manipulative’ Vin Diesel

Dwayne Johnson has ruled out returning to the Fast & Furious franchise, amid his ongoing feud with Vin Diesel.

The actors famously fell out while filming the 8th movie in 2016, and Dwayne didn’t appear in Fast & Furious 9 – which was released earlier this year.

Last month, Vin issued a public plea for Dwayne to reprise his role as federal agent Luke Hobbs in the 10th and final instalment of the Fast & Furious movies.

In a post shared on Instagram, he wrote: “My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10.”

“As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come.”

“Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo,” he continued, referring to death of his late co-star Paul Walker.

“I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play.”

“Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny,” he added.

Unfortunately for Vin, Dwayne wasn’t impressed by his social media post.

During a new interview with CNN, the 49-year-old said: “I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post.”

“This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise.”

“I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.”

“I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem,” he continued.

“Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it.”

“We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace.”

“It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters,” he added.

“Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”

While Dwayne was noticeably absent from the ninth Fast & Furious film, he did appear in the 2019 spin-off ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’ alongside Jason Statham.