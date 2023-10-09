Drake hits back at ‘weirdos’ who criticise his friendship with Millie Bobby Brown

Drake has hit back at “weirdos” who criticise his friendship with Millie Bobby Brown.

The Canadian rapper, 36, grew close to the Stranger Things actress, 19, back in 2018.

Millie, who was 14 at the time, told Access Hollywood: “I met him in Australia. And he’s honestly so fantastic. And a great friend and a great role model, you know.”

“We text, we just texted each other the other day and he was like, ‘I miss you so much’, and I was like, ‘I miss you more!'”

The English actress, who is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, added that Drake gives her advice “about boys,” saying: “He helps me… He’s great. He’s wonderful. I love him.”

At the time, fans labelled their friendship “creepy”, pointing out the 17-year age gap between them.

Drake has since addressed the criticism on his new track ‘Another Late Night’, from his album ‘For All The Dogs’.

He raps: “Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby, look. Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’ / Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes / Open up that s**t, it’s jaw droppin’, really shockin’.”

Millie also responded to the criticism on her Instagram Stories back in 2018, writing: “Why u gotta make a lovey friendship ur headline? U guys are weird… for real.”

“I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don’t get to choose that for me,” the young actress continued.

“It’s nice to have people who understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships… jeez.”