Drake granted three-year restraining order against alleged stalker

Drake has been granted a three-year restraining order against his alleged stalker.

A US judge granted the order after lawyers argued that the woman had shown signs of behaviour “consistent” with her “prior pattern” of using civil litigation and proceedings to get access to the Canadian rapper.

According to documents obtained by the PA news agency, the woman was given “timely and proper notice” of the hearing but failed to appear.

Drake was also not present at the hearing but was virtually represented by his lawyers Stanton Lawrence Stein and Ashley Yeargan.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, the rapper has accused a 29-year-old woman of stalking his Hidden Hills home in California for years.

The documents also accuse the woman of sending threatening emails “wishing him dead” and saying he should “shoot [himself] and [his] son with a bullet.”

The woman allegedly threatened to “invade [Drake’s] home again” last month if he did not buy her “a brand new house and car” for her birthday.”

The restraining order, which states that the woman must stay at least 100 yards away from Drake at all times, will expire on April 11, 2025.

Drake said after filing for a temporary restraining order against the woman last month: “As a result of [her] harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family.”