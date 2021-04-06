Devin Booker leaves flirty comment on girlfriend Kendall Jenner’s Easter snaps

The NBA star was first linked to the model back in August

Devin Booker has left a flirty comment on his girlfriend Kendall Jenner’s Easter snaps.

The basketball player was first linked to the model back in August, after they were spotted dining at Malibu’s Nobu restaurant, before confirming their romance on Valentine’s Day.

On Easter Sunday, Kendall posted a series of photos to her Instagram, posing on a golf course in a floral-printed, puff sleeve maxi dress.

The 25-year-old captioned the post: “🐓”

Her NBA star boyfriend left a sweet message in the comment section, writing: “Very beautiful.. course.”

One fan replied to his comment, saying: “@dbook winnin on and off the court #1”, with a second adding: “MARRY HER”

The news comes after Kendall shut down pregnancy rumours, after her momager Kris accidentally sent fans into a frenzy.

Last month, the 65-year-old raised eyebrows when she tweeted: “You got this!!! @KendallJenner.”

Reposting her mother’s tweet, Kendall wrote: “mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement! .”

Kris’ tweet was actually referencing a recent episode of KUWTK, which showed Kendall babysitting her nieces – True, Chicago and Psalm.

mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement! 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/VD8znkj7UQ — Kendall (@KendallJenner) March 26, 2021