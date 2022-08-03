Demi Lovato explains why she’s changed her pronouns back to ‘she/her’

Demi Lovato has explained why she’s changed her pronouns back to ‘she/her’.

In May last year, the singer revealed she was using they/them pronouns, as she came out as non-binary.

But during her recent appearance on the Spout podcast, the former Disney Channel star said: “I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again.”

Explaining what led to the initial change, the 29-year-old said: “For me, I’m such a fluid person that I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy.”

“When I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me. Because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman, I didn’t feel like a man—I just felt like a human.”

Demi defines identifying as non-binary as “feeling human at your core.”

The songstress added: “Recently I’ve been feeling more feminine, so I’ve adopted she/her again.”

“I’m such a fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music, my creativity.”

“Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning, it’s all about respect.”