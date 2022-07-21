Comedian Katherine Ryan announces she’s expecting her third child

Katherine Ryan has announced she’s expecting her third child.

The popular comedian shared the news on the latest episode of her Katherine Ryan: Telling Everybody Everything podcast.

The 39-year-old said: “You guys know I’m pregnant, I’ve been pregnant for a while.”

Katherine already shares a one-year-old son Fred with her husband Bobby Kootstra, and is also mum to daughter Violet, 13, from a previous relationship.

She explained: “I got pregnant while breastfeeding the first time I tried and, to be honest with you, I didn’t think it’s going to work because I’m 39 – I would have been 38 when I got pregnant.”

“I thought ‘we’ve got to get the kids out of the way’. You never know how long you’re gonna have and I love my kids. I just thought, ‘well let’s go for it’.”