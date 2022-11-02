Christina Applegate opens up about her recent multiple sclerosis diagnosis: ‘I’m never going to accept this’

Christina Applegate has opened up about her recent multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

The award-winning actress was diagnosed with MS last summer while in the middle of filming the final season of Netflix’s Dead to Me.

Her diagnosis halted production for several months as the 50-year-old sought treatment.

In an interview The New York Times, Christina recalled signs she had previously missed indicating that something was not right.

She said: “I wish I had paid attention. But who was I to know?”

Speaking about taking time away from filming to get treatment, the actress told the publication: “There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better.’ And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that time.”

“Although it’s not like I came on the other side of it, like, ‘Woohoo, I’m totally fine.’ Acceptance? No, I’m never going to accept this. I’m pissed.”

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

Christina famously guest starred in the hit sitcom Friends as Rachel Green’s sister Amy, and also had major roles in Married… with Children, The Sweetest Thing and the Anchorman films.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that affects the central nervous system. While there is no cure for the condition, symptoms can be managed.