Chrissy Teigen reveals why she gave up drinking – after celebrating four weeks of sobriety

The mother-of-two got candid in an honest new post

Chrissy Teigen reveals why she gave up drinking – after celebrating four...

Chrissy Teigen has revealed why she decided to give up drinking, after celebrating four weeks of sobriety.

The former model, who has previously opened up about her struggles with alcohol, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a photo of a self-help book she had read.

The book, ‘Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol’ by Holly Whitaker, was gifted to the mother-of-two for her 35th birthday in November.

The cookbook author explained: “One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend.”

“I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by 6, not being able to sleep.

“I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read,” she added.

Back in 2017, Chrissy got candid in an interview with Cosmopolitan about her past struggles, admitting she was “drinking too much”.

She explained at the time: “I was, point blank, just drinking too much, I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine.”

“Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show.

“And then I felt bad for making kind of an a** of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there’s just nothing like that.

“You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John, for anybody,” the 35-year-old added.

The news comes after Chrissy, who is married to singer John Legend, revealed she was “never” be pregnant again in a heartbreaking post.

Back in October, the beloved couple announced that they had lost their baby boy Jack, just days after Chrissy was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

Chrissy shared a photo of her body to Instagram last week, revealing she still had her baby bump.

She wrote: “This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been.”

“And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways.

“I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,” the model said.

“But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx”

For our final episode of the Gosscast this year, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan chats with Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker about the biggest stories of the year, the most read articles, and all the drama in between.

Take a listen:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.