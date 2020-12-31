Chrissy Teigen pays tribute to her late son Jack in the sweetest way

The former model and her husband John Legend announced the loss of their baby in October

Chrissy Teigen has paid tribute to her late son Jack in the sweetest way.

Back in October, the former model and her husband John Legend announced that they had sadly lost their baby boy, just days after Chrissy was hospitalised due to excessive bleeding.

The 35-year-old has been open about her grieving process on social media, sharing heartbreaking updates with her Instagram followers.

The cookbook author shared a photo with her daughter Luna to the platform on Wednesday, captioned: “origami for our jack!”

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn commented: “Chrissy, Jack will be always remembered, loved, and in our hearts forever.

“Stay strong. You are the most wonderful soul and an amazing mother. 🙏🏻❤️.”

Model Brooklyn Decker wrote: “Sending the biggest squeeze I can muster ❤️”.

The news comes after Chrissy revealed she will “never” be pregnant again in a heartbreaking post.

Posing in front of a mirror, she wrote: “This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been.

“And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways.”

“I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,” she said.

“But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx”

Chrissy and John tied the knot in 2013, and share two children – Luna (4) and Miles (2).

