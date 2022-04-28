Chrishell Stause reveals why she almost quit Selling Sunset

Chrishell Stause has revealed she considered quitting Selling Sunset following her divorce from Justin Hartley.

The actor filed for divorce from the real-estate agent in November 2019 after two years of marriage, leaving her “blindsided”.

Their split played out on season three of Selling Sunset, and Chrishell has admitted it was a “humiliating” experience.

Speaking on the Dear Media podcast Lipstick on the Rim, the 40-year-old said she ultimately decided to stay on the show to further her career.

“The divorce was the most public and humiliating thing you could ever go through,” she confessed.

“I still had to film a reality show, it was carry on with that or quit and I wanted this new career so I stayed in the end.”

“I pushed through and I just had to be open and I think that is better than pretending everything is ok.”

The reality star also revealed she went to therapy to cope with the fallout of their divorce.

“Therapy is an amazing tool. I didn’t have much control over how it went down so I had to look after myself.”