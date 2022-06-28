Chris Pratt slams claims he ‘took a dig’ at his ex-wife Anna Faris: ‘That is f**ked up’

Chris Pratt has slammed claims he took a “dig” at his ex-wife Anna Faris in an Instagram post last year.

Back in November, the actor received serious backlash over a post he shared about his current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

In the post, the Jurassic World star thanked his partner for giving him a “healthy” daughter, which sparked uproar online.

In the post, he wrote: “Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church.”

“She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!”

“She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card,” he continued.

“Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It’s her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don’t get her anything, I’ll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Lyla, in August 2020.

Chris’ comment about Katherine giving him a “healthy” daughter ruffled a lot of feathers online, as the son he shares with his ex-wife Anna Faris has dealt with a number of health issues over the years.

Jack, who is now 9, was born two months premature, weighing just three pounds and 12 ounces.

Chris and Anna’s son spent the first month of his life in the NICU, and still has issues with his vision and leg muscles.

Anna Faris has been open about her son Jack's health issues.

Eight months after he faced backlash online, the actor has addressed the situation for the first time during an interview with Men’s Health.

Chris explained: “I said something like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me.’ And then I gave her some s**t in the thing and said, ‘But I love you. I’m so thankful for my wife—she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter.'”

“And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife.'”

The 43-year-old continued: “And I’m like, That is f**ked up. My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone.”

“It really f**king bothered me, dude. I cried about it.”

“I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are—to the people close to me—a real burden,” he added.