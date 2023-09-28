Chelsea Handler confirms new romance with mystery man

Chelsea Handler has confirmed her new romance with a mystery man.

The popular comedian took to her Instagram Stories to share a loved-up snaps with her new beau, as she quoted lyrics from John Mayer’s 2001 hit song ‘Your Body Is a Wonderland’.

She captioned the post: “This is my baby. He is full of positivity and his body is my wonderland.”

Making reference to the end of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, the 48-year-old continued: “I love my baby and now I get to go back to work.”

Prior to her new romance, Chelsea was in a relationship with fellow comedian Jo Koy.

The former couple dated for 11 months, before calling it quits last July.

In December, the chat show host appeared on the Brook Shields’ podcast, Now What, where she spoke about how difficult the break-up was for her.

She said: “I really believed that this was my guy. I thought, ‘Oh my God, I won.’ Like I got everything. I have my career, I have respect, I have my family, I have so many friends, I have all of these things.”

“And then I thought this was gonna be the person I spend my life with. Towards the end of the relationship, it just became clear that this was not my person.”

“There were just some behaviours that we couldn’t agree on… It felt to me like I would have to abandon myself, which maybe I would have been OK to do if I were 20 or 25, but I wasn’t willing to do that.”

“No matter how much I loved this person — and I loved him so much — I was not going to abandon myself,” Chelsea added.

A year after the break-up, Jo also spoke up about their relationship, telling Page Six: “She’s a beautiful person, and, you know, we’re still friends.”

“She’s doing beautiful things right now. She’s crushing it right now, so I have nothing but the best love for her.”