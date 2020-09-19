Cardi B finally addresses her split from Offset – and responds to rumours he ‘cheated’

The WAP rapper recently filed for divorce after three years of marriage

Cardi B finally addresses her split from Offset – and responds to...

Cardi B has finally addressed her split from Offset, and responded to rumours that he “cheated” on her.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the 27-year-old had filed for divorce from Offset, after three years of marriage.

In court documents, Cardi described their marriage as “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation”.

Speaking on Instagram Live on Friday night, the WAP rapper admitted she hasn’t shed “one tear” over their split.

Thanking fans for their support, Cardi said: “I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don’t really need it. I’m okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear.”

Cardi said her previous issues with Offset made her “stressed out” and “sad,” but admitted this time was different.

“This time, I wasn’t crying. Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s*** that ever happened before. It’s not because the cheating,” she said.

“I’m seeing people [saying] ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole f***ing complete lie. No, that’s bull****.”

Cardi went on to explain why she broke up with the Migos rapper, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture.

She said: “I just got tired of f***ing arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be… you know what I’m saying? Like, I’m tired of people.”

“Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f***ing grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man.”

“You just get tired of the arguments and the buildup. You get tired sometimes. And before something bad happens, before you get left, before you get cheated on, you sometimes you just want to leave. What is so bad about that?”

Cardi added: “I want to say thank you to everybody they’ve been showing me love. I’m great. I’m okay. I’m not down. I’m not devastated. I’m not hurt.”

