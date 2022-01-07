Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes spotted hanging out months after announcing their split

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been spotted walking their dog together, months after announcing their split.

In photos published by The Daily Mail, the two singers were papped taking their Golden Retriever pup Tarzan for a walk in Miami on Thursday.

Camila wore a cute tan dress, while Shawn opted for a more casual look in a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

The former couple announced their split in November, after two years together.

In a joint statement shared on their Instagram Stories, they told fans: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Shawn and Camila met backstage while supporting Austin Mahone on tour in 2014, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2019.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Shawn admitted the couple had discussed getting engaged, describing Camila as his “forever person”.

“I really think when you know, you know,” the 23-year-old said. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old.”

“I don’t know, at the same time, I know we’re really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast… But I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”