The 21-year old now has four tattoos dedicated to the actress

Brooklyn Beckham gets ANOTHER tattoo tribute for fiancée Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has gotten another tattoo tribute for his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

The 21-year-old now has 4 tattoos dedicated to his 26-year-old wife-to-be, with Nicola sharing a snap of the latest addition to her Instagram Stories.

The tattoo reads: “My life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious”, and is located on Brooklyn’s arm.

Nicola wrote alongside the snap: “Forever my person.”

The latest tattoo comes after Brooklyn got the name ‘Gina’ inked on his arm to honour Nicola’s late grandmother.

The model also has his fiancée’s name tattooed on the side his neck, and her eyes inked on the back of his neck.

Brooklyn and Nicola announced their engagement in July, less than a year after they started dating.

Although their wedding isn’t set to take place until 2022, The Sun reported that the couple have already signed a prenuptial agreement to protect their family fortunes.

The Beckham family are worth an estimated £335 million, and Nicola is the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz.