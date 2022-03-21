Britney Spears ‘working on new music for the first time in six years’

Britney Spears has reportedly started working on new music for the first time in six years.

According to The Sun, the 40-year-old is currently working on a new album, following the termination of her controversial conservatorship.

A source told the publication: “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music.”

“Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”

The insider added: “She has been through an incredibly tough few years but deep down she does love making music and performing so to have some new music out there could really help her turn over a new leaf.”

It is believed Claude Kelly, who worked on Britney’s 2008 album Circus, has been approached to work on new music with her.

Since the end of her conservatorship, Britney has been enjoying some quality time with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

The pair recently fueled rumours they were expecting their first child together, as Britney shared a cryptic video of a baby bump on her Instagram.

The Toxic singer wrote captioned the post: “Mommy… get me out of here 😬😃🙄🌹!!!!!!”

Fans admitted were convinced the post was a pregnancy announcement, with one fan commenting: “GIRL thought u were pregnant!”

Another fan wrote: “STOP!!! I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK OMG BABY #3 IS COMING.”

Britney is already mum to two kids – Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 – whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.