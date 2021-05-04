Britney Spears slams ‘hypocritical’ documentaries about ‘traumatising’ times in her life

Britney Spears has slammed “hypocritical” documentaries about “the most traumatising times” in her life.

Framing Britney Spears, produced by The New York Times, aired back in February – and documented the singer’s rise to stardom and the events that led to her ongoing conservatorship battle.

The film also shed light on the #FreeBritney movement, and showed the misogyny and media scrutiny that Britney faced throughout her career.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the pop star shared a video of herself dancing, captioning the post: “Geez !!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS 😳😳😳 !!!!”

“So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life … what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing 🤔🤔🤔????? Damn …”

“I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life … I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️”

“I mean … isn’t this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE 🤧🤧🤧 ???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ????” she asked.

“I mean DAMN … on a lighter note … this is a video of me dancing 💃💃💃 !!!! I have so many trips I’m looking forward to taking this summer and I can’t wait to dance in different studios 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️ !!!!”

“I’m hoping to get a miniature koi pond in my backyard as well 🐠🐠🐠 !!!! I know I’m weird but hey … it’s the little things you know … and I’m so grateful for my beautiful backyard !!!!”

Ad

“@betterhomesandgardens should put me on their cover … I’m no @MarthaStewart that’s for sure … but I will tell you I have the finest garden here in LA 🌺🌺🌺🌸🌸🌸🌼🌼🌼 !!!! I hope you’re all living your best lives and shit or as @parishilton would say SLIVING!!! … I know I am 💋💋💋!!!!”

Britney also addressed a claim made by one of her former make-up artists Billy Brasfield, who alleged the singer told him that she does not control her own social media accounts.

She said: “PSSSS I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused 😂😂😂 !!! This is my Instagram !!!! PSSSSS no paparazzi guy … I didn’t want you and your crew following me around !!!!”

Ad

The 39-year-old previously admitted she “cried for two weeks” after watching the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

The news comes after it was revealed Britney will address the court directly for the first time in her ongoing conservatorship battle.

The mum-of-two was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown back in 2008.

Ad

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who has since resigned from the role.

The singer’s conservatorship has been under review since 2019, after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

Britney, who has been fighting to have her father removed as her conservator, is scheduled to address the court on June 23.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker are taking a look back at our fave reality star couples from over the years.

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes.