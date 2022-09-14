Britney Spears shares rare snaps with her sons – after accusing them of ‘cutting her off’

Britney Spears has shared rare snaps with her teenage sons, after accusing them of “cutting her off”.

The singer shares 17-year-old Sean Preston and 16-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, but claims she hasn’t seen them in months.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday to mark their birthdays, Britney wrote: “Happy birthday Preston and Jayden 🎉🎈!!! Love you both so much 🥰 !!! These photos are from last year !!!”

The 41-year-old’s birthday tributes come just days after she said she feels like “a huge part” of her “has died” after being “cut off” by her sons.

In an audio clip shared to Instagram on Sunday, the mum-of-two said: “I used to have my kids at one point, way more than Kevin, but people don’t remember that part because they always focus on the negative.”

“From when they were six to nine years old I had them 70 per cent of the time and of course since they’ve been gone, I’ve felt like a huge part of me has died.”

“Like literally, I have no purpose any more – they were my joy, they were my everything. That was what I lived for. Then all of a sudden, they were gone, and it’s like my heart just stopped beating.”

“I don’t understand how it’s so easy for them to cut me off like that, I just don’t understand it,” Britney added.

Her comments came shortly after Jayden defended his grandfather Jamie for his part in Britney’s 13-year-long conservatorship in an interview with ITV News.

He said: “I know everybody blames [my grandfather Jamie] for the conservatorship. It was a father caring for his daughter. Maybe the conservatorship took a little too long. That is why people developed a hatred for him.”

“That is why [Britney] was angry that she was working too hard. She should have taken a break. But [Jamie] doesn’t deserve all the hatred he is getting in the media. Mum is ceasing to realise how much he cares about her. I love him with all my heart. He was just trying to be a father.”

“At first he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue his daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long… [That’s] probably why my mum was very angry about the whole situation – that she was working for too long and I personally think she was.”

Britney was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who later resigned from the role.

Following a lengthy court battle, the 40-year-old’s conservatorship was officially terminated by Judge Brenda Penny in November 2021.