Britney Spears posts video with mystery man after ex Sam Asghari takes swipe at her

Britney Spears has posted a video with a shirtless mystery man in her pool, after her ex Sam Asghari appeared to take a swipe at her.

The pop star uploaded a video to her Instagram account where she posed with an unknown man in a swimming pool.

The mom of two can be seen wearing a bikini and holding a cigarette in her hand as she cosies up to the buff man taking the video.

Britney appeared unfazed after her ex Sam Asghari appeared to take a swipe at her in his latest campaign that features the tagline “Some Loves Last.”

The wording of this Peta video caused a frenzy among fans of the singer who speculated whether it was aimed at Britney or not.

However, Britney did not acknowledge the tension online and instead posted herself having a good time with her mystery man.

The Instagram post showcases Sam Asgahri holding a dog as part of a PETA campaign to “adopt don’t shop,” but features what appears to be a swipe at Britney and his short-lived marriage in the caption “Some Loves Last.”

“You can’t buy love! Lucky enough, actor @samasghari is showing the world that millions of dogs & cats are looking to be adopted into loving forever homes 🐶🐱🏠”

Sam and Britney were together for 6 years but split after just 14 months of marriage

The actor filed paperwork to divorce the singer on August 16, after just 14 months of marriage.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the Iranian-born actor listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

According to the outlet, Sam and Britney split after he confronted the songstress over rumours she was allegedly unfaithful to him. This reportedly resulted in a major argument between them, and ultimately led to the end of their marriage. Fans are also speculating the collaboration between PETA and Sam is no surprise as she is in both of their bad books at the moment. After the couple divorced, Britney was granted custody of their shared dog Sawyer and three smaller dogs, but purchased another one which she has come under fire for. In the campaign Sam is videod saying “Hi, I’m Sam Asghari and we are doing a photo shoot with PETA. I purchased my dog and I love her.” “But now that I know more about the homeless animal crisis, I would never buy another dog again. Every time an animal is purchased from a pet store or breeder, an animal in a shelter loses an opportunity to find a loving home.” “There’s certain things animals teach us. It’s definitely something that makes me more compassionate and makes me a better person.” “The single most important thing that you can do to help end the crisis is to get your animal fixed and be sure to adopt, don’t shop.” In a statement shared to his Instagram Stories on August 17, Sam wrote: “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.” “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always.” “S**t happens,” Sam bluntly stated. “Asking for privacy seems ridiculous, so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

A source told TMZ that the actor is currently living in a high-rise apartment in LA, which Britney is reportedly funding in her $10,000 per month payments to Sam.

The publication also reported that the couple are expected to finalise their divorce settlements soon, and that the aspiring actor will receive a hefty sum.

According to the sources, the amount Sam will receive will be in the low six figures.