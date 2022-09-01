Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline admits he was ‘mortified for her’ during conservatorship battle

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has admitted he was “mortified for her” during her conservatorship battle.

The singer’s 13-year-long controversial conservatorship was finally terminated in November 2021.

In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, which airs this weekend, Kevin addressed his lack of public support for his ex-wife during her difficult time.

In a short teaser for the interview, Kevin admitted his relationship with Britney was “amazing – until it wasn’t”.

He also admitted that he didn’t get involved in the attempts to end his ex-wife’s conservatorship because he wanted to focus on their sons.

“I was mortified for [Britney]. I really was,” Kevin said, adding: “I still feel bad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears Army 💗 (@army.britneyspears)

Kevin and Britney dated for a few months in 2004 before getting engaged and married in the same year, but parted ways in 2007.

The couple share two children – Sean, 16 and Jayden, 15.

Britney’s two sons were notably missing from her wedding to Sam Asghari earlier this summer.