Britney Spears dropped clues she was pregnant weeks before announcing the news

Britney Spears dropped clues she was pregnant weeks before she announced the news.

On Monday evening, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to tell her followers that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

This will be the singer’s third child, as she is also the mother of two sons who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline – Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

After the pop star’s announcement, previous posts resurfaced in which fans speculated she was pregnant.

One of the posts eagle-eyed fans spotted was a TikTok clip Britney had shared which showed another woman’s pregnant stomach.

The woman lay on her side while her unborn child kicked and moved around in her stomach. Britney reposted the video and captioned it: “Mommy … get me out of here!”

Britney also shared a series of snaps with her hands over her stomach in recent weeks.

Announcing her pregnancy news, the songstress wrote on Instagram: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “’No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’”

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … “

“I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression …”

“I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … “

“This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”