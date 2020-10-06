Britney Spears admits she can feel ‘insecure’ about her appearance in candid post

The singer shared an honest photo of what she looks like 'on a daily basis'

Britney Spears admits she can feel ‘insecure’ about her appearance in candid...

Britney Spears has admitted she can feel “insecure” about her appearance in a candid new post.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday to share an honest photo of what she looks like “on a daily basis”, admitting she’s not always glitz and glam.

Sharing a photo in a checked shirt and jeans, wearing glasses and sandals, Britney wrote: “Instagram versus Reality !!!!”

“I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis 🤓 !!!!”

“I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for so I have always put so much effort into my appearance.

She added: “But you know sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then !!!! It takes a lot of strength to do that !!!

“Psss in these pics ….. I was trying to fix a light 💡 but realized I was too short 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️😂😂😂😂 !!!! [sic]”

The popstar has dominated headlines in recent months, amid her ongoing conservatorship battle – as well as the #FreeBritney movement.

#FreeBritney is an online movement started by fans who believe the 38-year-old is being held against her will due to her conservatorship.

Britney is currently fighting to block her father, Jamie Spears, from being reinstated as her conservator – after he stepped down last year due to ill health.

Britney was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown back in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie Spears, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who resigned from the role early last year.

Jamie served as her conservator for over ten years before he stepped down in September 2019, and was replaced by Britney’s longtime care manager Jodi Montgomery.

The singer’s conservatorship has been under review since last year, after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.