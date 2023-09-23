Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess announce their engagement

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have announced their engagement.

The Dancing with the Stars pro and 90210 actor shared the exciting news during her appearance on his iHeart Radio podcast Old-ish.

“He proposed to me,” she told co-host Randy Spelling. “We’ve been engaged for a minute. We’ve been engaged for like two months.”

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess reveal they’ve been engaged since July! 💍 https://t.co/78hq6lTIGk pic.twitter.com/WV5cq4ANg0 — E! News (@enews) September 23, 2023

Brian revealed he had popped the question during his surprise 50th birthday party back in July.

He explained: “I was like, that’s a ‘perfect place to do it’. She’d never see it coming.”

Detailing the proposal, Sharna said: “We’re going upstairs… and then we head into our bedroom and I start to get these feelings of like, ‘Oh my god, this feels like a moment.'”

The 90210 star then unexpectedly shouted to three of his five children to join them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｓｈａｒｎａ Ｂｕｒｇｅｓｓ (@sharnaburgess)

“Noah is holding Zane, and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box, and they all come in there and they stand next to [Brian].”

“And he takes the box from Journey and he opens it up to me and he says, ‘Will you spend the rest of your life with us?” Sharna sweetly revealed.

The couple also announced their engagement via Instagram, writing: “Our latest chapter 🥹…”

Brian and Sharna welcomed their first child together – a baby boy named Zane, in July 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｓｈａｒｎａ Ｂｕｒｇｅｓｓ (@sharnaburgess)

Meanwhile, the actor shares three sons – Journey, 5, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9 – with his ex-wife Megan Fox, and 20-year-old Kassius, whose mom is Vanessa Marcil.

Brian and Sharna started dating at the end of 2020, following his split from Megan.

The 50-year-old confirmed their break up in May 2020, after nearly 10 years of marriage.