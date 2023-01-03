Blake Lively shows off her baby bump as she nears due date

Blake Lively has shown off her baby bump as she nears her due date.

In September, the Gossip Girl star announced she is expecting her fourth child with her husband Ryan Reynolds by debuting her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2012, are already parents to three daughters – James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to show off her growing baby bump.

Blake shared a side-by-side collage of her with her personal trainer – one from months ago and one recent snap.

The actress joked: “been doing @donsaladino‘s workout program for months now.”

“Something isn’t working.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

In September, Blake shared a series of pregnancy snaps on Instagram, as she hit out at the invasive paparazzi who follow her.

The actress wrote at the time: “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out.”

“Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them.”

“And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)