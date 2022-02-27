Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds pledge to match $1 million in donations for Ukrainian refugees

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have pledged to match up to $1 million in donations for Ukrainian refugees.

Earlier this week, Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

Thousands of people have been fleeing the country to escape the war, with many seeking refuge in neighbouring European countries.

Awful times, beautiful people. Thousands of Romanians drove to the border with Ukraine to pick up refugees and offer them a ride and a place to stay. Queues on one side to escape, queues on the other to help. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/a1q5RzQxca — Sabina Ciofu (@SabinaCiofu) February 26, 2022

Amid the attacks, Ryan wrote on Instagram: “In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighbouring countries. They need protection. @usaforunhcr is providing it.”

“When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating DOUBLE the support. Click the link in bio. 🇺🇦 @blakelively.”

Blake added: “@vancityreynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000 💙⬆️💛 link in bio to donate.”

“@usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours. @usaforunhcr is providing life saving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families. 💙💛”

The Russian invasion occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning after Putin announced a “special military operation” in the Donbas area of Ukraine.

The Russian leader also issued a warning to other counties who tried to intervene, saying they “must know that Russia’s answer will be immediate, and will lead to such consequences as you never experienced in your history.”

President Vladimir Putin threatened “consequences you have never faced in your history” for “anyone who tries to interfere with us.” His speech, intended to justify the invasion of Ukraine, seemed to come close to threatening nuclear war. https://t.co/98DJWNFYOo pic.twitter.com/AEUXpmJ2Uy — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022

A number of world leaders, including US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Boris Johnson, have since condemned Moscow’s “unprovoked and unjustified” attack of Ukraine, and announced serious sanctions against Russia.

In a televised address on Thursday, Joe Biden said: “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

"Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences." – President Joe Biden announces additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine: https://t.co/mWe3ZpHotI pic.twitter.com/ZqpGypalyl — CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2022