Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds pledge to match $1 million in donations for Ukrainian refugees

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have pledged to match up to $1 million in donations for Ukrainian refugees.

Earlier this week, Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

Thousands of people have been fleeing the country to escape the war, with many seeking refuge in neighbouring European countries.

Amid the attacks, Ryan wrote on Instagram: “In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighbouring countries. They need protection. @usaforunhcr is providing it.”

“When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating DOUBLE the support. Click the link in bio. 🇺🇦 @blakelively.”

Blake added: “@vancityreynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000 💙⬆️💛 link in bio to donate.”

“@usaforunhcr is on the ground helping the 50,000+ Ukrainians who had to flee their homes in less than 48 hours. @usaforunhcr is providing life saving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families. 💙💛”

 

You can donate to The USA for UNHRC fund here.

The Russian invasion occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning after Putin announced a “special military operation” in the Donbas area of Ukraine.

The Russian leader also issued a warning to other counties who tried to intervene, saying they “must know that Russia’s answer will be immediate, and will lead to such consequences as you never experienced in your history.”

A number of world leaders, including US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Boris Johnson, have since condemned Moscow’s “unprovoked and unjustified” attack of Ukraine, and announced serious sanctions against Russia.

In a televised address on Thursday, Joe Biden said: “President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

