Billboard Music Awards 2022: The winners list so far

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are taking place tonight, and Diddy is hosting the star-studded awards show from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The show will kick off at about 1am GMT, and you can watch it if you have a YouTube Premium account.

Many winners were announced ahead of the awards ceremony in a TikTok live stream.

Check out the winners so far below:

Top Artist

WINNER: Drake

Doja Cat

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd Top Male Artist WINNER: Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd Top Duo/Group WINNER: BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) Top New Artist WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

GIVĒON

Masked Wolf

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Billboard 200 Artist

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen Top Hot 100 Artist WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd Top Streaming Songs Artist WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd Top Radio Songs Artist

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

BTS

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd Top Tour

WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour) Top R&B Male Artist

WINNER: The Weeknd

GIVĒON

Khalid Top R&B Female Artist

WINNER: Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA Top R&B Tour

WINNER: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency) Top Rap Artist

WINNER: Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G Top Rap Male Artist

WINNER: Drake

Juice WRLD

Polo G Top Rap Tour

WINNER: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour) Top Country Artist

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes Top Country Female Artist

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert Top Country Tour

WINNER: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Luke Bryan (Proud To Be Right Here Tour) Top Rock Tour

WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour) Top Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Farruko

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Rauw Alejandro Top Latin Male Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro Top Latin Female Artist

WINNER: Kali Uchis

KAROL G

ROSALÍA Top Latin Duo/Group

WINNER: Eslabon Armado

Calibre 50

Grupo Firme Top Latin Tour

WINNER: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert) Top Christian Artist

WINNER: Ye

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle Top Gospel Artist

WINNER: CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music Top Billboard 200 Album

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Adele, 30

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album Top Soundtrack

WINNER: “Encanto”

“Arcane League of Legends”

“In The Heights”

“Sing 2”

“tick, tick…BOOM!” Top Rap Album

WINNER: Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain

Rod Wave, SoulFly

The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE

Ye, Donda Top Country Album

WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On

Lee Brice, Hey World

Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album Top Rock Album

WINNER: twenty one pilots, Scaled And Icy

AJR, OK ORCHESTRA

Coldplay, Music Of The Spheres

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

John Mayer, Sob Rock Top Latin Album

WINNER: KAROL G, KG0516

Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas

J Balvin, JOSE

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Rauw Alejandro, VICE VERSA Top Christian Album

WINNER: Ye, Donda

Carrie Underwood, My Savior

CeCe Winans, Believe For It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Phil Wickham, Hymn Of Heaven Top Gospel Album

WINNER: Ye, Donda

CeCe Winans, Believe For It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Maverick City Music & UPPERROOM, move your heart Top Song Sales Artist

WINNER: BTS

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes Top Hot 100 Song

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears” Top Streaming Song

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears” Top Selling Song

WINNER: BTS, “Butter”

BTS, “Permission to Dance”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like” Top Radio Song

WINNER: Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears” Top Collaboration

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears” Top Billboard Global 200 Song

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears” Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”

BTS, “Butter”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears” Top Viral Song

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

GAYLE, “abcdefu”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like” Top R&B Song

WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”

Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”

GIVĒON, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence” Top Rap Song

WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Polo G, “RAPSTAR” Top Country Song

WINNER: Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All” Top Rock Song

WINNER: Måneskin, “Beggin'”

Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”

THE ANXIETY: WILLOW & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me At Our Spot” Top Latin Song

WINNER: Kali Uchis, “telepatía”

Aventura x Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti” Top Dance/Electronic Song

WINNER: Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”

Tiësto, “The Business”

Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps” Top Christian Song

WINNER: Ye, “Hurricane”

Anne Wilson, “My Jesus”

Ye, “Moon”

Ye, “Off The Grid”

Ye, “Praise God” Top Gospel Song

WINNER: Ye, “Hurricane”

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, “Jireh”

Ye, “Moon”

Ye, “Off The Grid”

Ye, “Praise God” Check back in later for the full list.