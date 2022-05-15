Billboard Music Awards 2022: The winners list so far

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are taking place tonight, and Diddy is hosting the star-studded awards show from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.
The show will kick off at about 1am GMT, and you can watch it if you have a YouTube Premium account.
Many winners were announced ahead of the awards ceremony in a TikTok live stream.
Check out the winners so far below:
WINNER: Drake
Doja Cat
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
WINNER: Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
WINNER: BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
GIVĒON
Masked Wolf
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
BTS
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Tour
WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
Top R&B Male Artist
WINNER: The Weeknd
GIVĒON
Khalid
Top R&B Female Artist
WINNER: Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
Top R&B Tour
WINNER: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Top Rap Artist
WINNER: Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist
WINNER: Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Top Rap Tour
WINNER: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Top Country Artist
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
Top Country Female Artist
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Top Country Tour
WINNER: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Luke Bryan (Proud To Be Right Here Tour)
Top Rock Tour
WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Top Latin Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Farruko
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Male Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
WINNER: Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA
Top Latin Duo/Group
WINNER: Eslabon Armado
Calibre 50
Grupo Firme
Top Latin Tour
WINNER: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Top Christian Artist
WINNER: Ye
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist
WINNER: CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Top Billboard 200 Album
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Adele, 30
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Soundtrack
WINNER: “Encanto”
“Arcane League of Legends”
“In The Heights”
“Sing 2”
“tick, tick…BOOM!”
Top Rap Album
WINNER: Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE
Ye, Donda
Top Country Album
WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
Lee Brice, Hey World
Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Top Rock Album
WINNER: twenty one pilots, Scaled And Icy
AJR, OK ORCHESTRA
Coldplay, Music Of The Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
John Mayer, Sob Rock
Top Latin Album
WINNER: KAROL G, KG0516
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
J Balvin, JOSE
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Rauw Alejandro, VICE VERSA
Top Christian Album
WINNER: Ye, Donda
Carrie Underwood, My Savior
CeCe Winans, Believe For It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Phil Wickham, Hymn Of Heaven
Top Gospel Album
WINNER: Ye, Donda
CeCe Winans, Believe For It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music & UPPERROOM, move your heart
Top Song Sales Artist
WINNER: BTS
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Hot 100 Song
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Streaming Song
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Selling Song
WINNER: BTS, “Butter”
BTS, “Permission to Dance”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top Radio Song
WINNER: Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Collaboration
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “STAY”
BTS, “Butter”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Viral Song
WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
GAYLE, “abcdefu”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top R&B Song
WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”
GIVĒON, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”
Top Rap Song
WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Polo G, “RAPSTAR”
Top Country Song
WINNER: Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
Top Rock Song
WINNER: Måneskin, “Beggin'”
Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”
THE ANXIETY: WILLOW & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me At Our Spot”
Top Latin Song
WINNER: Kali Uchis, “telepatía”
Aventura x Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
WINNER: Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”
Tiësto, “The Business”
Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”
Top Christian Song
WINNER: Ye, “Hurricane”
Anne Wilson, “My Jesus”
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off The Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”
Top Gospel Song
WINNER: Ye, “Hurricane”
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, “Jireh”
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off The Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”
Check back in later for the full list.