Beyoncé responds to Minnesota AG’s decision to charge all four officers over George Floyd’s murder

Beyoncé responds to Minnesota AG’s decision to charge all four officers over...

Beyoncé has responded to the Minnesota AG’s decision to charge all four officers over George Floyd’s murder.

On Wednesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that Derek Chauvin, the police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck, would face second-degree murder charges.

He also confirmed that the three others officers that were present at the time would be charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

After the news hit headlines, Beyoncé shared a photo of people protesting, alongside the words: “The world came together for George Floyd. We know there is a long road ahead. Let’s remain aligned and focused in our call for real justice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 3, 2020 at 7:18pm PDT

Last week, the singer expressed her anger over George Floyd’s death in a video posted on Instagram.

She said: “We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted and we cannot normalize this pain.”

“I am not only speaking to people of color if you are white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now.”

“No more senseless killings of human beings, no more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away.”

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.