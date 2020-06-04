Vicky Pattison posts heartbreaking tribute to late best friend Paul Burns

Vicky Pattison has posted a heartbreaking tribute to her late best friend Paul Burns, two years after his sudden death.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the reality star said she will “never stop” missing Paul – who died at the age of 37 on June 2, 2018.

Vicky wrote: “2 years ago yesterday the world got a little dimmer and heaven gained an angel…”

“I wanted to post this yesterday, but for obvious reasons I couldn’t- but I remembered you Paul, and honoured you in my own way, and I cried of course, because quite frankly I will never stop missing you. And I will never stop wishing things were different. And that you were still here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on Jun 3, 2020 at 1:08pm PDT

“Mr Paul Burns you were my best friend, my biggest cheerleader and an all round geordie gentleman,” she continued.

“You put everyone before yourself and always had time for everyone else. Your patience, kindness and endless generosity will always be forever missed- in fact your absence is palpable, and I feel it whenever I come up north more than ever.”

“But I knew this was where I needed to be over the last couple days. With my family and people who understand how much losing you hurt.”

Vicky wrote: “Because you weren’t meant to go, you were so happy, vibrant and full of life- you were meant to meet Mavie, to help me through my breakup and meet ercan, to be an usher at laura and Danny’s wedding, you were meant to find happiness with your forever person… because you deserved it more than anyone. You just weren’t meant to go.”

“Rest in peace friend, you were too good for this world. And I know I speak for all of us; our Jackie, Your Victoria, Rod, Roberta John, us girls, bash, Martin, my mam, Laura, Emma, Lynds, Stephie, Kailee, nats, Kristina, Sarah, Rhys, Gemma, Becky ‘Robbo and all of our Essex boys when I say: you will never be forgotten.”

Vicky concluded the post by writing: “I love you.”

