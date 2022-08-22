Ben Affleck’s brother Casey welcomes Jennifer Lopez to the family after missing their star-studded wedding

Ben Affleck’s brother Casey has officially welcomed Jennifer Lopez to the family, after missing their star-studded second wedding.

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends in Georgia over the weekend, but the actor was nowhere to be seen.

While Casey missed out on the celebrations, the 47-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to post a sweet tribute to his new sister-in-law.

Sharing an old photo of himself walking alongside the couple in Los Angeles back in 2002, when they originally dated, Casey wrote: “Good things are worth waiting for.”

“Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love,” he continued.

“Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding.”

“Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!” he added.

Ben and Jennifer tied the knot in front of family and friends at Ben’s estate in Georgia on Saturday, one month after they exchanged vows at a chapel in Las Vegas.

Lifestyle guru Jay Shetty presided over the ceremony, which was attended by celebs such as Matt Damon, director Kevin Smith, and actor Jason Mewes.

J-Lo wore a custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress for the occasion, and the guests also wore all-white.

Bennifer’s second wedding kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, and the lavish weekend closed with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

The couple rekindled their romance in 2021, 17 years after they called off their original engagement, and got engaged for a second time earlier this year.

J-Lo has been married three times in the past.

Jennifer was married to her first husband, actor Ojani Noa, from 1997-1998, before she moved on with choreographer Cris Judd, who she was married to from 2001-2003.

The Bronx native went on to marry singer Marc Anthony in 2004, and the pair welcomed twins Max and Emme – who are now 13-years-old.

Jennifer and Marc divorced in 2014, but are still on good terms.

Prior to rekindling her romance with Ben, J-Lo was engaged to Alex Rodriguez, however the pair split in April 2021 after four years together.