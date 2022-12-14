Below Deck star Kate Chastain announces she’s expecting her first child

Below Deck star Kate Chastain has announced she’s expecting her first child.

The 39-year-old debuted her baby bump in a photo shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

The mum-to-be captioned the post: “I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you 💗💙💗💙”

A host of famous faces rushed to the comment section to congratulate Kate on her pregnancy news.

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley wrote: “How exciting! 🎉✨😘🤗”

Kate’s Below Deck co-star Courtney Skippon commented: “There they are!!! 💞 My funniest, kindest, most beautiful friend — that is one lucky baby.”

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy added: “How did I miss this!?? Congratulations ❤️”

Speaking to PEOPLE about her pregnancy, Kate said: “I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother. It’s something I’ve always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!”

The reality star first joined Below Deck in its second season, which debuted in August 2014.

She departed the show in 2020, and went on to executive produce and host Bravo’s Chat Room.

Kate is also a regular on the network’s series Below Deck Galley Talk and is one of the contestants on Peacock’s upcoming reality competition series, The Traitors.

