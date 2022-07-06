Bella Thorne sparks rumours she’s dating THIS actor – after splitting from her fiancé

Bella Thorne has sparked romance rumours with ‘90210’ actor Ryan Eggold.

According to Page Six sources, the pair showed up at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York on Sunday.

They were reportedly celebrating actress Rosario Dawson’s Aqua x Studio 189 collaboration with Bloomingdale’s at a fancy dinner in the hotel.

However, they reportedly never actually made it to their seats.

A source told the outlet: “They were outside together roaming around for cocktails.”

An event organiser confirmed to Page Six that the couple were expected to attend, but never actually made it to the sit-down meal.

It comes after Bella, 24, called off her engagement to Benjamin Mascolo last month, after having been together for three years.

Ryan, 37, was previously linked to ‘Twilight’ actress Ashley Greene and ‘Today’ Show host Jill Martin.