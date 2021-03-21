Bella Thorne announces engagement to Benjamin Mascolo

The couple started dating after Bella's split from Mod Sun in 2019

Bella Thorne has announced her engagement to Benjamin Mascolo.

The 23-year-old has been dating the Italian singer for nearly two years, with her beau popping the question on Saturday.

Benjamin, 27, shared the news via Instagram, with Bella resharing the post to her Instagram Stories.

He wrote: “She said YES 💍🖤 @bellathorne.”

Sharing a video from moments after the proposal to his stories, he told the Disney Channel star: “Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much.”

Bella responded: “I love you so much,” with Benjamin saying: “Yay! We’re getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both.”

“Yes. I love you so much. Now give me a kiss,” Bella added.

The couple’s romance came after Bella split from her longtime boyfriend Mod Sun in 2019.