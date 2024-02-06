Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter pictured together at Grammys afterparty

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been pictured together at a Grammys afterparty.

The Saltburn star was first linked to the American singer in December, when they were papped out for dinner together in Los Angeles.

The actor and singer have now been seen together at W Magazine’s bash that was held at the Bar Marmont and was hosted by Mark Robson and Gucci.

The magazine uploaded a variety of snaps of their afterparty, with one featuring the pair sitting side-by-side and covering their faces.

The mother of Barry’s ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro had previously seemingly confirmed his new romance with the pop princess.

Alyson’s mother Kathy has since told MailOnline that Barry gave her the “heads up” about his new relationship before it hit headlines.

“They’re on talking terms and need to be for wee Brando,” she said.

“Barry had the decency to give Alyson the heads up about his new girlfriend and we can’t fault him for that. Alyson is now focusing on herself and her son.”

When asked why Alyson and Barry parted ways, she added: “I’m not getting into that.”

Barry confirmed his split from Alyson for the first time during an interview with British GQ back in January, but didn’t go into the details of their breakup.

Instead, the Dublin native simply said she’s an “incredible mother” to their son Brando.

Speaking about fatherhood, the 31-year-old confessed: “I feel a responsibility. I feel an enormous amount of pressure, which is good. And I can’t get the little boy off my mind.”

“It’s beautiful. Y’know, it’s crazy, but when he looks at you, you feel like the most important person in the world. That’s the effect he has on me. He smiles at you and you’re like, ‘Wow. You’re smiling at me like that? I don’t deserve that, but anyways, thanks.’