Bad Bunny appears to throw shade at Kendall Jenner’s ex Devin Booker – amid romance rumours

Bad Bunny appears to have thrown shade at Kendall Jenner’s ex Devin Booker.

In a verse on Eladio Carrión’s song Coco Chanel, Bad Bunny sings in Spanish, “I’m not bad baby, that’s a gimmick / But the Puerto Rico sun in warmer than the one in Phoenix.”

The line appears to reference Devin, who plays basketball for the Phoenix Suns.

In another verse, Bad Bunny says that “Scorpios are dangerous” – appearing to reference Kendall’s zodiac sign.

It comes amid the 27-year-old’s rumoured romance with the rapper.

Most recently, the pair were spotted on what appeared to be a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

In photos published by TMZ, the model and the rapper were papped leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills just minutes apart, while the Biebers snuck out from the back of the restaurant almost an hour beforehand.

The sighting came just days after Kendall was reportedly spotted kissing Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, in a nightclub in Los Angeles.

Kendall has been single since her split from Devin, who she was first linked to in April 2020, last year.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the model and the basketball player parted ways with “love and respect for one another”.

The pair have since unfollowed one another on Instagram.