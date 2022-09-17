Award-winning actress to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

Award-winning actress Sandra Oh is set to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

The British monarch passed away peacefully on September 8 aged 96, at her Scottish estate of Balmoral.

The Greys Anatomy actress is expected to attend the funeral, which will take place on Monday, September 19, as part of the Canadian delegation.

Sandra will participate in a procession of national honours as part of the service on Monday.

The 51-year-old joins the delegation as a member of the Order of Canada alongside musician Gregory Charles and Olympian Mark Tewksbury.

The actress was granted the honour back in June, after furthering her stardom in Killing Eve alongside Jodie Comer.

Canada’s delegation to the funeral will be led by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and will also include governor general Mary Simon as well as former prime ministers and governor-generals.

The group was due to leave for the UK on Friday ahead of next week’s service.

It was previously decided that the day of the Queen’s funeral will be marked in Canada with a National Day of Mourning, as well as being made a bank holiday in the UK.

You can read more about Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral plans here.