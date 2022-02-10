Ashley Graham shares first photo of her newborn twins and reveals their unusual names

Ashley Graham has shared the first photo of her newborn twins and revealed their unusual names.

The model and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed two “happy and healthy” sons last month.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, the new mum shared a stunning snap with her baby boys, who she has named Malachi and Roman.



She captioned the post: “Malachi & Roman 🤍 my boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things.”

“this has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. still can’t believe I have 3 children 🤯 can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon ❤️”

Ashley and Justin are also parents to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, who is almost 2.

The famed model announced they were expecting twins in September.

Taking to Instagram, Ashley shared a clip of the moment they found out they were expecting twin boys.

The 34-year-old and her film director beau Justin tied the knot in 2010.

