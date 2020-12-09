Ariana Grande announces her ‘Sweetener World Tour’ is coming to Netflix

The singer will give fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her fourth concert tour

Ariana Grande has announced that her ‘Sweetener World Tour’ is coming to Netflix.

The 27-year-old embarked on her fourth concert tour last year, visiting 101 locations across the globe following the release of her fourth and fifth studio albums ‘Sweetener’ and ‘Thank U, Next’.

The singing sensation confirmed on Twitter today that footage from tour would be joining the streaming giant later this month.

The chart-topping artist wrote: “dec 21st, a year after closing, the sweetener world tour is coming home to u,” revealing the title for the flick would be ‘Excuse Me I Love You’.

On Instagram, Ariana added: “Releasing this as a love letter to u all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years.

“I know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… jesus lol) but i just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than i ever dreamed of.

“Making music and doing all of this has been all I’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now.

“Although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, i wanted to express again just how eternally thankful i am.🤍”

“I’ve learned, seen and felt so much. It’s been such an honour to share so much of this life with u. ‘excuse me, i love you’ dec 21. trailer tomorrow. 🌑” she added.

On Tuesday, Ariana sent fans into a frenzy, as she teased the upcoming concert film.

Sharing black-and-white photos from her tour to Twitter, eagle-eyed fans spotted that she tagged Netflix underneath.