Anne Hathaway shares surprising fact about her role in The Devil Wears Prada

The actress played Andy Sachs in the 2006 movie

Anne Hathaway shares surprising fact about her role in The Devil Wears...

Anne Hathaway has shared a surprising fact about her breakout role in The Devil Wears Prada.

The actress played Andy Sachs in the cult-classic movie, which was released back in 2006.

During her appearance on Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Anne revealed that she was the ninth choice for the lead character in The Devil Wears Prada.

The 38-year-old made the confession after drag queen Rosé asked if she ever had to “fight tooth and nail” for a movie role.

Anne replied: “I will give you some tea: I was the ninth choice for Devil Wears Prada. But I got it! Hang in there, never give up.”

The actress starred alongside Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in the film, which was based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger.

The movie follows Andy, a young graduate aspiring to be a journalist, as she works as an assistant to ruthless magazine editor Miranda Priestly.