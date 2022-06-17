Andy Cohen accidentally exposes Kyle Richards’ secret plastic surgery on live TV

Andy Cohen has accidentally exposed the fact that Kyle Richards recently underwent plastic surgery.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on his show ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on Wednesday, and during their chat he asked: “How’s the breast reduction working out?”

Clearly annoyed by Andy outing her, the 53-year-old sarcastically replied: “Oh, thank you for letting everyone know, Andy, thank you!”

The talk show host was visibly shocked by her reaction, and said, “Oh! Oh my God. I thought you’ve talked about it.”

After Kyle confirmed she had “never talked about it” before, Andy apologised profusely, but she ultimately let him off the hook and talked about her procedure.

The reality star told viewers: “I had a breast reduction surgery. I never had implants. I had double Ds, no implants. I still don’t have implants.”

“But I went in and said, ‘I want smaller boobs. I don’t ever want to wear a bra ever again in my life,’ and here I am.”

Kyle then adjusted her strapless dress, and said, “You can’t really tell because they’re still swollen … but I will never wear a bra ever again. Ever. Ever.”

After Andy apologised once again for exposing her surgery on live TV, the 53-year-old said: “I have never lied about anything I’ve done, and I never ever will, just so you guys know.”

“You guys think I did my face. I really did not. I will tell you everything.”