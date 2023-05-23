Amanza Smith reveals feud with THIS Selling Sunset star

Amanza Smith has revealed she’s feuding with her Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause.

The reality star cryptically replied to a viewer’s comment, which called her out for “hating” on Chrishell for “no specific reason”.

She penned: “I’ve never given any reason as to why I blocked Chrishell to anyone because I don’t think anyone has asked so far.”

“Don’t worry I’m happy to share in due time,” Amanza continued.

Another viewer said that the reality star “really disappointed” them after they thought she’d “still be close with Chrishell”.

Amanza hit back, commenting: “Some things have greatly and obviously changed.”

“Blocking wasn’t to be petty it’s triggering to see certain people when you are hurt or disappointed etc. It’s a sensitive subject with me obviously,” she added.

Amanza also reffered to Chrishell, whose full name is Terrina Chrishell Stause, as ‘T’ for Terrinna instead of her chosen name when defending her opinions on the feud between Chrishell and Nicole Young.

“Nicole has been my dear friend for 11 years and T and Nicole‘s beef has nothing to do with me,” the reality star penned.

“No one even sees anything between T and I on season six so definitely don’t worry my loyalty lies with the people that I believe, are honest, genuine, and kind. I’ll leave it at that.❤️.”