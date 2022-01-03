Alec Baldwin insists he ‘wants the truth’ – amid investigation into Halyna Hutchins’ death

Alec Baldwin has reflected on the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, amid the ongoing investigation into her shooting.

The 42-year-old was killed on a film set in New Mexico back in October, after a prop gun Alec was holding went off during a rehearsal.

In a video shared on Instagram, the actor shared his hopes for 2022 after the difficulties he faced last year.

The 63-year-old said: “I’ve had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit than I’ve had people who are malignant about the death Halyna Hutchins.”

“I’m not afraid to say that, and to couch that in some euphemisms — somebody died very tragically. And I’ve gotten so much, I mean so much, goodwill from people. It’s just incredible.”

Alec continued: “This has been surely the worst situation I’ve ever been involved with and I’m very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible.”

“No one wants the truth more than I do.”

While the actor said he’s not a “New Year’s resolution person”, Alec admitted he has some goals for 2022.

“One thing I do want to consider very carefully in this coming year and to really push myself is in terms of trying to not allow the negativity in my life to affect me,” he explained.

“I’ve been having some very interesting phone calls with some very interesting people who I will not name, but some of them rather well-known people who deal in all kinds of behavioral, philosophical, religious, spiritual, meditation…”

“All kinds of ways to attain a state of mind where you really short-circuit a lot of the negative in your life. And that’s what I want.”

“My goal in the new year is peace, awareness, consciousness, deepening my relationships with the people that I love, pulling them closer to me, and improving relationships with people I care about but maybe I don’t get to see much of them anymore.”

The news comes after the 63-year-old broke down in tears as he spoke about Halyna’s death for the first time during an ABC News Special last month.

During the televised interview, Alec insisted he “didn’t pull the trigger” of the gun that killed Halyna.

Recalling the day of the shooting, which occurred on set in New Mexico on October 21, Alec said he was rehearsing a scene with Halyna, who was directing his every move.

“She’s guiding me through how she wants me to hold the gun for this angle,” he said. “I’m holding the gun where she told me to hold it, which ended up being aimed right below her armpit.”

In order to get the shot, the actor said he needed to cock the gun – but not fire it.

“I cock the gun. I go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’ And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off,” he recalled.

When asked if he pulled the trigger of the gun, Alec replied: “No, no, no, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them.”

The actor said he “would go to any lengths to undo what happened”, but insisted he doesn’t feel responsible for Halyna’s death.

“Honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might’ve killed myself if I thought that I was responsible. And I don’t say that lightly,” he confessed.

“I don’t know what happened on that set. Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

“I feel that… someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” he said.

Alec also said he doesn’t believe he will face criminal charges over the incident.

The 63-year-old said he was told the gun was “safe” by crew members in charge of checking weapons, and insisted he has “nothing to hide”

“I’ve been told by people in the know… that it is highly unlikely I would be charged with anything criminally,” he told viewers.

