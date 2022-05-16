Alabama Barker shares glimpse of newlyweds Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Alabama Barker has shared a glimpse of newlyweds Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

The couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara on Sunday, just one month after their “practice wedding” in Las Vegas.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, exchanged vows with a small number of people in attendance, including her grandmother MJ and Travis’ father Randy.

TMZ was first to report the news, and published photos of the pair driving away from the courthouse in a vintage black controvertible with a sign that said “Just Married” hanging off the bumper.

In the photos, Kourtney was seen wearing a white mini dress, and a matching veil.

After the couple privately exchanged vows, Travis’ daughter Alabama went live on Instagram with the newlyweds.

In the live, the pair were seen wearing their wedding outfits, and Alabama also filmed the moment the Blink-182 drummer carried his bride through the door of their house.

While the couple are now legally husband-and-wife, Kourtney and Travis will exchange vows once again at their official wedding in Italy in the coming weeks.

A source told PEOPLE: “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon.”

“All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”