Actress Annie Wersching has died aged 45

Annie Wersching has died aged 45, after a battle with cancer.

The sad news was confirmed by the actress’ publicist on Sunday.

Her husband Stephen Full said in a statement: “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it.”

“She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”

“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing.”

“Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’”

Annie Wersching, known for her roles in Star Trek: Picard, Timeless, and portraying Tess in the original The Last of Us, has died at the age of 45. pic.twitter.com/lTZJMtf3oK — IGN (@IGN) January 29, 2023

Annie was best known for her roles in 24, Bosch, Timeless and most recently, The Last of Us.

She is survived by her husband and three young children Freddie, Ozzie, and Archie.