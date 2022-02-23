Abigail Breslin is engaged to boyfriend Ira Kunyansky after five years of dating

Abigail Breslin is engaged to her boyfriend Ira Kunyansky after five years of dating.

The Little Miss Sunshine actress shared the exciting news on Instagram, alongside a picture of her ring which features a round-cut center diamond and side stones.

The 25-year-old actress captioned the sweet post: “I was like, “duh.” #engagedyall”

Ira also shared a snap on Instagram to announce the big news, he captioned it: “She said YES!”

The newly engaged couple have been dating since 2017.

In April 2021, Ire shared a sweet post for their four year anniversary, writing: “Don’t know where I’d be without you baby! Happy 4 years together! Love you my angel.”

In a recent tribute for Ira’s birthday, Abigail referred to him as her “one and only,” “love of my life” and “perfect angel of a boyfriend.”

She continued by saying: “Life would be so uninteresting without you in it. I adore you more than words can describe.”