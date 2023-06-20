A$AP Rocky shares sweet new photos of girlfriend Rihanna and their son RZA

A$AP Rocky has shared sweet new photos of his girlfriend Rihanna and their son RZA.

The couple welcomed their first child together on May 13, 2022, and they are now expecting baby number two.

A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, took to Instagram on Father’s Day to share a series of snaps of his pregnant girlfriend and their 1-year-old.

The rapper captioned the post: “EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY ❤️”

Rihanna commented: “The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd.”

A$AP and Rihanna’s son RZA is named after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl Half-Time Show performance in February.

Rihanna and A$AP were first linked in 2020.

The couple finally confirmed their romance in May 2021, with A$AP gushing about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine.

The rapper said at the time: “The love of my life. My lady. [Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

The couple sparked rumours they had secretly tied the knot after the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month.

Rihanna stepped out at the star-studded fundraiser in a stunning white Valentino dress which featured a flower-adorned cape and a dramatic train, and her rapper beau wore a Gucci suit jacket and a kilt.

Fans noted that Rihanna’s stunning Met Gala outfit was a wedding dress, speculating that she and A$AP were set to tie the knot after the star-studded event.

Adding fuel to the fire, the singer shared some sweet snaps from the occasion alongside a cryptic caption.

Taking to Twitter, Rihanna penned: “shout outz 2 the bridal party….here come de bride #idoKARL #METgala2023.”

