A reminder of the nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards take place tonight.
Vanessa Hudgens will host the ceremony live from Los Angeles, with the show expected to kick off at around 12am GMT.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Best Movie
- Dune
- Scream
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- The Adam Project
- The Batman
Best Show
- Euphoria
- Inventing Anna
- Loki
- Squid Game
- Ted Lasso
- Yellowstone
Best Performance In A Movie
- Lady Gaga: House of Gucci
- Robert Pattinson: The Batman
- Sandra Bullock: The Lost City
- Timothée Chalamet: Dune
- Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Performance In A Show
- Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout
- Kelly Reilly: Yellowstone
- Lily James: Pam & Tommy
- Sydney Sweeney: Euphoria
- Zendaya: Euphoria
Best Hero
- Daniel Craig: No Time to Die
- Oscar Isaac: Moon Knight
- Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow
- Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Villain
- Colin Farrell: The Batman
- Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City
- James Jude Courtney: Halloween Kills
- Victoria Pedretti: You
- Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Kiss
- Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike: Euphoria
- Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount: Emily in Paris
- Poopies and the snake: Jackass Forever
- Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz: The Batman
- Tom Holland and Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Comedic Performance
- Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso
- John Cena: Peacemaker
- Johnny Knoxville: Jackass Forever
- Megan Stalter: Hacks
- Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy
Breakthrough Performance
- Alana Haim: Licorice Pizza
- Ariana DeBose: West Side Story
- Hannah Einbinder: Hacks
- Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game
- Sophia Di Martino: Loki
Best Fight
- Black Widow vs. Widows: Black Widow
- Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria
- Guy vs. Dude: Free Guy
- Shang-Chi bus fight: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Most Frightened Performance
- Jenna Ortega: Scream
- Kyle Richards: Halloween Kills
- Mia Goth: X
- Millicent Simmonds: A Quiet Place Part II
- Sadie Sink: Fear Street: Part Two 1978
Best Team
- Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
- Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
- Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
- The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
- The Lost City: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
Here for the Hookup
- Euphoria
- Never Have I Ever
- Pam & Tommy
- Sex/Life
- Sex Lives of College Girls
Best Song
- “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Jennifer Hudson / Respect
- “Just Look Up,” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
- “Little Star,” Dominic Fike / Euphoria
- “On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Encanto cast / Encanto
Best Musical Moment
- Bridgerton: “Wrecking Ball”
- Cinderella: “Million to One”
- Cobra Kai: “The Moment of Truth”
- Emily in Paris: “Dynamite”
- Encanto: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
- Euphoria: “Holding Out For a Hero”
- Heartstopper: “Dance With Me”
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Rose Song”
- House of Gucci: “Disco Fever”
- Halo: “Original Score”
- Last Night in Soho: “Downtown”
- Peacemaker: “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?”
- Tick, Tick…BOOM!: “Therapy”
- Turning Red: “Nobody Like U”
- West Side Story: “America”
- Yellowjackets: “This Is How We Do It”
