A reminder of the nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards take place tonight.

Vanessa Hudgens will host the ceremony live from Los Angeles, with the show expected to kick off at around 12am GMT.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Movie

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

Best Show

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

Best Performance In A Movie

Lady Gaga: House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson: The Batman

Sandra Bullock: The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet: Dune

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance In A Show

Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout

Kelly Reilly: Yellowstone

Lily James: Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney: Euphoria

Zendaya: Euphoria

Best Hero

Daniel Craig: No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac: Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow

Simu Liu: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Villain

Colin Farrell: The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City

James Jude Courtney: Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti: You

Willem Dafoe: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Kiss

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike: Euphoria

Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount: Emily in Paris

Poopies and the snake: Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz: The Batman

Tom Holland and Zendaya: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Comedic Performance

Brett Goldstein: Ted Lasso

John Cena: Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville: Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter: Hacks

Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy

Breakthrough Performance

Alana Haim: Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose: West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder: Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon: Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino: Loki

Best Fight

Black Widow vs. Widows: Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria

Guy vs. Dude: Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Most Frightened Performance

Jenna Ortega: Scream

Kyle Richards: Halloween Kills

Mia Goth: X

Millicent Simmonds: A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink: Fear Street: Part Two 1978

Best Team

Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Here for the Hookup

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

Best Song

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up,” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star,” Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” Encanto cast / Encanto

Best Musical Moment

Bridgerton: “Wrecking Ball”

Cinderella: “Million to One”

Cobra Kai: “The Moment of Truth”

Emily in Paris: “Dynamite”

Encanto: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Euphoria: “Holding Out For a Hero”

Heartstopper: “Dance With Me”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: “Rose Song”

House of Gucci: “Disco Fever”

Halo: “Original Score”

Last Night in Soho: “Downtown”

Peacemaker: “Do Ya Wanna Taste It?”

Tick, Tick…BOOM!: “Therapy”

Turning Red: “Nobody Like U”

West Side Story: “America”

Yellowjackets: “This Is How We Do It”