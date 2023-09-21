What is an ‘everything shower’? The 10 steps to the ultimate self-care trend

How often do you indulge in an ‘everything shower’?

The ultimate self-care trend, which takes a couple of hours, is currently taking TikTok by storm.

It refers to a shower wherein you complete all of the mundane showering tasks all at once, but in a romanticised way.

So, what are the ten steps to taking an ‘everything shower’?

Set the mood

To begin the ultimate ‘everything shower’, you’ll need to set the mood. Pop on your favourite music, light a candle and relax.

Use a hair mask

Use a mask in your hair before getting into the shower, clip it back and leave it so work its magic for a couple of minutes before rinsing it out.

Dry brush

Although dry brushing is optional, it is favourite. Dry brushing helps unclog pores and also helps to detoxify the skin by increasing blood circulation and promoting lymph drainage.

Wash your hair

It seems obviously, but your first in-shower step should be to wash your hair with your favourite shampoo – rinsing the mask out. Optionally, you can double shampoo the hair, or add a conditioner in afterwards.

Wash your body

Next, give your body a quick cleanse with your favourite body wash.

Exfoliate your body

Taking a loofah or exfoliating mitt, scrub your body in circular motions. This removes dead, dry skin, and allows the skin to absorb moisturise better.

Do a full body shave

One of the most mundane showering tasks is the dreaded full body shave. However, it should seem slightly less daunting in the comfort of your ‘everything shower’.

Moisturise

Your first post-shower step should be to do a full body moisturise with your favourite product, after having towel-dried yourself in a patting – not rubbing – motion.

Use a hair oil/serum

To finish your haircare, pop in your favourite oil/serum to the lengths and ends to give it a healthy shine, and aid repair.

Indulge in your *extended* skincare routine



Finally, you should indulge in your *extended* skincare routine. Opt for a nourishing face mask, eye mask or lip mask. Conclude with your favourite serum, eye cream and moisturiser.