This jaw contouring hack has gone viral on TikTok

TikTok is a great place to learn some new beauty techniques, and this jaw contouring hack in the latest viral trend.

Beauty guru Nikkie de Jager, who is best known by her social media handle @Nikkietutorials, took to the video sharing app earlier this month to share a genius tip to make your makeup look snatched.

The popular makeup artist applied her Makeup By Mario contour stick across her jaw, and then applied another layer of contour 2cm above the first line.

After blending, Nikkie highlighted the contour with a translucent powder using beauty blender, and then dusted the excess away with an fluffy angled brush.

Commenting on the viral video, one fan wrote: “never would have thought of this… but now that I’ve seen it it makes SO MUCH SENSE.”

Another commented: “I NEEDED THIS THANK YOU NIKKI!”