This is the liquid blush EVERYONE is talking about right now

Good news beauty lovers – Rare Beauty has officially landed in Ireland.

Selena Gomez’ makeup brand is now available to buy at Space NK stores across the country, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it!

One of her most popular products to date is her Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, which recently went viral on TikTok.

The easy to blend liquid blush has a lightweight formula, making buildable colour easy to achieve.

The best-selling product is formulated with long-lasting colour pigments to provide all-day wear.

With a botanical blend of white waterlily, gardenia and lotus, the liquid blush also helps soothe, comfort and nourish the skin.

It is available in 11 gorgeous shades for €22 here.

