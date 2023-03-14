This is the beauty treatment Hollywood stars love during awards season

Ever wonder how the celebs get that Hollywood glow during awards season?

Spanish skincare company Natura Bissé returned to The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles last week, ahead of The 95th Academy Awards, to treat a host of A-listers to a stunning facial – leaving them red carpet ready.

The Diamond Energy Facial is a 5-star age defying, energizing and rejuvenating treatment that will visibly transform your skin.

Reviving dull complexions from environmental stress and premature ageing, this treatment enhances the look of facial contours and reveals firmer, rejuvenated skin.

The luxury 60-minute treatment is now available in The K Spa at the five-star The K Club in Co. Kildare, so why not treat yourself or a loved one to the celeb-favourite facial?

To book, contact [email protected] or call 01 601 7200.